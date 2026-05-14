Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Up 5.1% - Time to Buy?

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $81.93 and last traded at $80.70. 27,297,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 30,041,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.75.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $147.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $107.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $72.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.46.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 8,540 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $725,302.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,832.19. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,835 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total value of $489,673.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 12,171 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,021,390.32. This represents a 32.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 487,907 shares of company stock worth $35,444,040. Company insiders own 14.47% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 200 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 527.8% in the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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