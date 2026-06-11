Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price Up 6.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) rose 6.8% on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $97.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Robinhood Markets traded as high as $93.64 and last traded at $92.23. Approximately 38,449,731 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 29,938,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.36.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HOOD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. New Street Research set a $122.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $110.73.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 67,422 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $5,082,270.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $836,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 481,396 shares of the company's stock, valued at $40,283,217.28. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders acquired 680,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,560 and sold 571,602 shares valued at $41,959,746. Company insiders own 14.47% of the company's stock.

More Robinhood Markets News

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company's stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company's stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 100.0% during the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 200 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,121 shares of the company's stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 968 shares of the company's stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $83.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.35. The business's fifty day moving average price is $79.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.28.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

Further Reading

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