Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Trading 1.4% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) was up 1.4% during trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $122.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Robinhood Markets traded as high as $117.65 and last traded at $115.11. Approximately 18,658,878 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 30,194,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.53.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Robinhood Markets from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $116.74.

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Insider Activity

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $1,161,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 471,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,747,931.44. This represents a 2.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Oluwadara Johnson Treseder sold 3,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $440,625.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 72,442 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,511,935. The trade was a 4.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 680,000 shares of company stock worth $55,306,560 and sold 659,112 shares worth $68,741,158. 14.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Robinhood Markets News

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target on Robinhood Markets (HOOD) from $82 to $122 and kept an overweight rating, signaling stronger confidence in the stock’s upside.

Barclays raised its price target on Robinhood Markets (HOOD) from $82 to $122 and kept an rating, signaling stronger confidence in the stock’s upside. Positive Sentiment: Coverage around Robinhood Chain and its expanding crypto strategy highlights rising DEX activity and meme-coin trading interest, which may boost engagement and help support future revenue growth. Article: Robinhood Chain DEX Volume Hits Record High Amid Cash Cat Frenzy

Coverage around Robinhood Chain and its expanding crypto strategy highlights rising DEX activity and meme-coin trading interest, which may boost engagement and help support future revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Media reports about Robinhood’s new blockchain launch and CEO Vlad Tenev’s comments that it is “great for memes too” reinforce the company’s push into tokenization, DeFi, and crypto-native products. Article: Robinhood launches blockchain, CEO Vlad Tenev says it's 'great for memes too'

Media reports about Robinhood’s new blockchain launch and CEO Vlad Tenev’s comments that it is “great for memes too” reinforce the company’s push into tokenization, DeFi, and crypto-native products. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary continues to frame HOOD as a growth story tied to perpetual futures, AI trading tools, and broader fintech expansion, which could support higher expectations for future earnings.

Analyst commentary continues to frame HOOD as a growth story tied to perpetual futures, AI trading tools, and broader fintech expansion, which could support higher expectations for future earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Articles noting that Robinhood is one of the more heavily watched stocks suggest elevated investor interest ahead of future updates, but do not add a direct near-term catalyst.

Articles noting that Robinhood is one of the more heavily watched stocks suggest elevated investor interest ahead of future updates, but do not add a direct near-term catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Recent insider sales by executives and directors were made under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans, so they are not necessarily a bearish signal, but they may still temper sentiment somewhat.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vertrix Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 13.9% during the second quarter. Vertrix Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the company's stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Birchbrook Inc. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 38.4% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the company's stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $89.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.37. The stock has a market cap of $103.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.33.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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