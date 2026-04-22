Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Trading 2.3% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) shares rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $110.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Robinhood Markets traded as high as $90.14 and last traded at $88.43. Approximately 27,129,434 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 30,460,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.43.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $109.21.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Shiv Verma sold 5,436 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $466,734.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 52,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,528,857.42. This represents a 9.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,835 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $407,574.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 18,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,719.10. This represents a 24.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 540,476 shares of company stock worth $40,299,967. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company's stock.

Key Robinhood Markets News

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 200 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 2.3%

The stock has a market cap of $79.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.23.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 42.10%.The business's revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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