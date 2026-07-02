Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Director Gregory Baszucki Sells 16,666 Shares of Stock

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) Director Gregory Baszucki sold 16,666 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $961,461.54. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,277,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $73,718,301.15. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Gregory Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 5th, Gregory Baszucki sold 16,666 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $749,470.02.

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Roblox Price Performance

RBLX stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.29. 8,641,225 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,868,034. Roblox Corporation has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $150.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.30. The company has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.41.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. Roblox had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 277.69%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Roblox Corporation will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Key Roblox News

Here are the key news stories impacting Roblox this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms reminded investors that a securities class action is underway, with an August 7, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline for shareholders who bought Roblox stock between October 30, 2025 and April 30, 2026. Article link

Several law firms reminded investors that a securities class action is underway, with an August 7, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline for shareholders who bought Roblox stock between October 30, 2025 and April 30, 2026. Neutral Sentiment: Additional notices repeated allegations that Roblox’s April quarterly report revealed a sharp sequential drop in daily active users, which previously triggered a large selloff and erased billions in market value. Article link

Additional notices repeated allegations that Roblox’s April quarterly report revealed a sharp sequential drop in daily active users, which previously triggered a large selloff and erased billions in market value. Neutral Sentiment: Roblox also announced a partnership with EDO to provide TV-style advertising benchmarks for in-game ads, which could support longer-term monetization if advertisers respond positively. Article link

Roblox also announced a partnership with EDO to provide TV-style advertising benchmarks for in-game ads, which could support longer-term monetization if advertisers respond positively. Negative Sentiment: Investor-rights firms and lawsuit-related headlines are keeping legal risk in focus, which can weigh on sentiment and create an overhang for the shares. Article link

Investor-rights firms and lawsuit-related headlines are keeping legal risk in focus, which can weigh on sentiment and create an overhang for the shares. Negative Sentiment: A separate report from the New York Post raised concerns about Roblox ads allegedly targeting very young children, adding to reputational risk around the platform’s advertising business. Article link

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. Roth Mkm set a $65.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Roblox from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $85.48.

View Our Latest Report on Roblox

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth $435,424,000. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,065,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of Roblox by 83.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 5,774,151 shares of the company's stock valued at $326,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,074 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,953,301 shares of the company's stock worth $2,589,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in Roblox by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 5,975,821 shares of the company's stock worth $484,221,000 after buying an additional 1,692,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company's stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company's building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox's business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

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