Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Up 5.6% - Here's What Happened

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.03 and last traded at $48.21. 4,970,505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 11,642,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.66.

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Roblox News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Roblox this week:

Positive Sentiment: Roblox announced the global launch of Roblox Kids and Roblox Select , new age-based account experiences for users under 16. The company says the protections are designed to evolve as children grow, which may help reassure parents and regulators while supporting broader platform adoption. Article Title

Roblox announced the global launch of and , new age-based account experiences for users under 16. The company says the protections are designed to evolve as children grow, which may help reassure parents and regulators while supporting broader platform adoption. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts also noted a weekend engagement surge on Grow a Garden 2 , suggesting ongoing user activity remains strong across key experiences. This could be supportive for bookings and engagement trends, but the news is not company-issued guidance. Article Title

Analysts also noted a weekend engagement surge on , suggesting ongoing user activity remains strong across key experiences. This could be supportive for bookings and engagement trends, but the news is not company-issued guidance. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms are publicizing a securities fraud class action against Roblox over allegations tied to the company’s disclosures around age-verification features and growth impact. These updates keep legal risk and potential overhang on the stock in focus. Article Title

Multiple law firms are publicizing a against Roblox over allegations tied to the company’s disclosures around age-verification features and growth impact. These updates keep legal risk and potential overhang on the stock in focus. Negative Sentiment: Several firms also reminded shareholders of the August 7 lead-plaintiff deadline, underscoring that litigation remains active and could continue to pressure sentiment until there is more clarity. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on RBLX shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Roblox from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered shares of Roblox from a "hold" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $87.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBLX

Roblox Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 1.44. The business's fifty day moving average price is $49.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.74 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 277.69%. The business's revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Roblox Corporation will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Roblox declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 50,628 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $2,292,435.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 852,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,588,249.92. The trade was a 5.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 14,356 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $649,896.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 349,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,842,870.28. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 189,449 shares of company stock valued at $9,179,410 in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Roblox by 58.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Roblox by 2,636.4% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 301 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its position in Roblox by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Roblox by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company's building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox's business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

Further Reading

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