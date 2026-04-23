Roblox (RBLX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Roblox to post earnings of ($0.43) per share and revenue of $1.7432 billion for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 304.42% and a negative net margin of 21.78%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts expect Roblox to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Roblox Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of RBLX opened at $59.79 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is $60.33 and its 200 day moving average is $82.84. The company has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 1.67. Roblox has a 12-month low of $51.23 and a 12-month high of $150.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Roblox from $159.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Freedom Capital raised Roblox from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Roblox from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Roblox from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $116.16.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Roblox

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 18,653 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $1,080,754.82. Following the sale, the insider owned 455,473 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,390,105.62. The trade was a 3.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 13,325 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $772,050.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 364,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,108,700.80. The trade was a 3.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 551,996 shares of company stock worth $38,421,146. Insiders own 12.92% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company's stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Roblox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company's stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company's stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company's building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox's business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

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