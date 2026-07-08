Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) CEO Peter Beck Sells 990,960 Shares of Stock

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) CEO Peter Beck sold 990,960 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.86, for a total transaction of $82,110,945.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,724,221 shares in the company, valued at $142,868,952.06. This represents a 36.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Peter Beck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Peter Beck sold 1,298,622 shares of Rocket Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.92, for a total transaction of $110,278,980.24.

On Monday, July 6th, Peter Beck sold 986,197 shares of Rocket Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $94,014,160.01.

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Rocket Lab Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.35. The company had a trading volume of 19,100,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,141,436. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.19. Rocket Lab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $37.57 and a fifty-two week high of $151.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.47 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $200.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.65 million. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $132.00 price target on Rocket Lab in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday. Clear Str raised shares of Rocket Lab to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $108.24.

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Trending Headlines about Rocket Lab

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Rocket Lab during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Rocket Lab during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in Rocket Lab during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company's stock.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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