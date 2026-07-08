Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) CEO Sells $110,278,980.24 in Stock

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) CEO Peter Beck sold 1,298,622 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.92, for a total transaction of $110,278,980.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,715,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,573,170.52. This represents a 32.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Peter Beck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Peter Beck sold 990,960 shares of Rocket Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.86, for a total value of $82,110,945.60.

On Monday, July 6th, Peter Beck sold 986,197 shares of Rocket Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $94,014,160.01.

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Rocket Lab Stock Performance

Shares of RKLB stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $83.35. The company's stock had a trading volume of 19,100,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,141,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock's 50 day moving average is $109.08 and its 200-day moving average is $87.19. Rocket Lab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $37.57 and a fifty-two week high of $151.00. The company has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of -260.47 and a beta of 2.54.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $200.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.65 million. Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 26.87%.The company's revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RKLB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BTIG Research reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Rocket Lab in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $108.24.

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Key Stories Impacting Rocket Lab

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Lab

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Lab by 114.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,308 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 92,849 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rocket Lab by 1,812.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,807 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 34,882 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 53.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,745 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 13.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 773,548 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 90,758 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 67,584 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

Further Reading

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