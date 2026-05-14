Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Director Sells $11,808,000.00 in Stock

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) Director Alexander Slusky sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $11,808,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 434,675 shares in the company, valued at $51,326,424. This represents a 18.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

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Rocket Lab Stock Up 6.8%

RKLB traded up $8.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.55. 25,191,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,335,332. Rocket Lab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $133.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The company has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -414.22 and a beta of 2.30. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $77.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.44.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $200.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.65 million. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Rocket Lab during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in Rocket Lab during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Rocket Lab by 352.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 543 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Rocket Lab

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on RKLB. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $97.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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