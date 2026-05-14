Free Trial
→ Your book attached (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Director Sells $11,808,000.00 in Stock

Written by MarketBeat
May 14, 2026
Rocket Lab logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Rocket Lab director Alexander Slusky sold 100,000 shares on May 12 at an average price of $118.08, totaling $11.8 million. After the sale, he still held 434,675 shares, a reduction of about 18.7% in his stake.
  • The stock was trading sharply higher, rising 6.8% to $132.55 and approaching its 52-week high of $133.18. The move came amid strong investor momentum and heavy trading volume.
  • Rocket Lab’s latest quarterly results beat revenue expectations, with revenue up 63.4% year over year to $200.35 million while EPS matched estimates at -$0.07. Analysts remain broadly positive, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.19.
  • Interested in Rocket Lab? Here are five stocks we like better.

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) Director Alexander Slusky sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $11,808,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 434,675 shares in the company, valued at $51,326,424. This represents a 18.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rocket Lab Stock Up 6.8%

RKLB traded up $8.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.55. 25,191,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,335,332. Rocket Lab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $133.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The company has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -414.22 and a beta of 2.30. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $77.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.44.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $200.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.65 million. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Rocket Lab during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in Rocket Lab during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Rocket Lab by 352.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 543 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Rocket Lab

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on RKLB. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $97.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Rocket Lab Right Now?

Before you consider Rocket Lab, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rocket Lab wasn't on the list.

While Rocket Lab currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now Cover
Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now

Just getting into the stock market? These 10 simple stocks can help beginning investors build long-term wealth without knowing options, technicals, or other advanced strategies.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Beyond NVIDIA: Picks-and-Shovels AI Plays with Strong Momentum
Beyond NVIDIA: Picks-and-Shovels AI Plays with Strong Momentum
By Chris Markoch | May 10, 2026
tc pixel
From the man who predicted 2008 crash…
From the man who predicted 2008 crash…
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Meta Platforms’ Wild Post-Earnings Swings: Where Analyst Price Targets Stand Now
Meta Platforms’ Wild Post-Earnings Swings: Where Analyst Price Targets Stand Now
By Leo Miller | May 11, 2026
Before the Moon Base Gets Built, These 4 Companies Win
Before the Moon Base Gets Built, These 4 Companies Win
By Thomas Hughes | May 11, 2026
The DRAM Shake-Up: Samsung Stumbles, Micron Chases $1000
The DRAM Shake-Up: Samsung Stumbles, Micron Chases $1000
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 12, 2026
tc pixel
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Navy Catalyst Ignites Odysight’s Growth Engine
Navy Catalyst Ignites Odysight’s Growth Engine
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 12, 2026
Rocket Lab Posts Record Q1 Revenue, Raises Q2 Guidance
Rocket Lab Posts Record Q1 Revenue, Raises Q2 Guidance
By Ryan Hasson | May 8, 2026
Don‘t Wait for the SpaceX IPO — Buy These 5 Stocks Right Now
Don't Wait for the SpaceX IPO — Buy These 5 Stocks Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

Where to Take Profits: Stock Market in the Green, But How Long Will It Last?
Where to Take Profits: Stock Market in the Green, But How Long Will It Last?
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Keeps Flipping… These Stocks Could Move Next
The Market Keeps Flipping… These Stocks Could Move Next
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines