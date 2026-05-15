Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Reaches New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $133.18 and last traded at $132.55, with a volume of 25191315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.15.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RKLB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rocket Lab from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab Trading Up 6.8%

The company has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -414.22 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company's 50-day moving average is $77.75 and its 200 day moving average is $70.44.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $200.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab

In other Rocket Lab news, insider Frank Klein sold 36,768 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $2,645,457.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,088,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,298,652.15. This represents a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 23,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $1,706,006.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 397,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,635,236.60. The trade was a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 333,449 shares of company stock worth $28,295,233 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Lab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Lab in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Rocket Lab in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Rocket Lab in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in Rocket Lab in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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