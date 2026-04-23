Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock Price Down 6% - Time to Sell?

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $81.57 and last traded at $84.60. Approximately 22,378,730 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 22,883,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.04.

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Key Headlines Impacting Rocket Lab

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on RKLB shares. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Rocket Lab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup upgraded Rocket Lab from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Research cut Rocket Lab from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Rocket Lab from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RKLB

Rocket Lab Stock Down 6.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.64 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab

In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,744 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $4,366,354.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,296,824 shares in the company, valued at $90,245,982.16. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Klein sold 36,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $2,645,457.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,088,237 shares in the company, valued at $78,298,652.15. This represents a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,449 shares of company stock worth $16,487,233. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Rocket Lab by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 127,794 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 15,307 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab during the third quarter valued at $668,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 40.0% during the third quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 67.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,243,630 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $59,582,000 after purchasing an additional 501,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab in the second quarter worth about $1,009,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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