Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock Price Up 3.2% - Still a Buy?

Shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) rose 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $111.34 and last traded at $107.98. Approximately 28,460,084 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 24,408,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.63.

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Key Headlines Impacting Rocket Lab

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RKLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $132.00 price objective on Rocket Lab in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp raised Rocket Lab from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Rocket Lab in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Rocket Lab from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $102.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RKLB

Rocket Lab Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a PE ratio of -337.44 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.22.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 26.87%.The firm had revenue of $200.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $189.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab

In other news, insider Marvin Bradford Clevenger sold 15,549 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.57, for a total value of $2,216,820.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 477,475 shares in the company, valued at $68,073,610.75. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $11,808,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 434,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,326,424. The trade was a 18.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 485,515 shares of company stock valued at $66,909,882. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sara Bay Financial raised its position in Rocket Lab by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 15,905 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Rocket Lab by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Rocket Lab by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Rocket Lab by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Rocket Lab by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,191 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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