Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading Down 4.6% - Should You Sell?

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) dropped 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $60.05 and last traded at $63.89. Approximately 18,172,297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 24,378,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.94.
Key Stories Impacting Rocket Lab
Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Rocket Lab secured its largest launch contract to date: a $266 million U.S. Space Force agreement covering 12 suborbital missile-defense launches, with options for six more. The first mission is expected no earlier than late 2026, with launches primarily planned from a new Alaska facility. The award strengthens Rocket Lab’s government backlog and national-security credentials. Rocket Lab Awarded Record $266M Missile Defense Contract with U.S. Space Force
- Positive Sentiment: Citizens highlighted improving launch demand, progress on the Neutron rocket and Rocket Lab’s Iridium agreement, estimating substantial upside for RKLB. Other coverage points to the company’s ability to sell integrated launch, spacecraft and satellite systems rather than relying solely on launch revenue. Rocket Lab’s Bull Case Strengthens on Neutron Progress and Iridium Deal
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst targets remain well above the market price, with reports citing an average target near $114 and a median target of approximately $120. However, the wide gap reflects disagreement over whether Rocket Lab’s long-term growth justifies its current valuation. Rocket Lab Has Fallen 58% From Its High
- Negative Sentiment: The $266 million award has not halted profit-taking because investors are reducing exposure across the space sector. Rocket Lab, SpaceX and AST SpaceMobile were all under pressure in a risk-off trading environment, suggesting sector sentiment is currently dominating company-specific positives. Rocket Lab Shares Slip as Space Force Contract Fails to Halt Selloff
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation remains a key concern after RKLB’s steep retreat from its high. Analysts have questioned whether anticipated Neutron growth, backlog expansion and future defense revenue are already reflected in the stock, while the company remains unprofitable. Rocket Lab Has Corrected Nearly 50%—Is It Still Too Expensive?
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RKLB shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp raised shares of Rocket Lab from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $73.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.29.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rocket Lab
Rocket Lab Stock Down 4.6%
The stock has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.66 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.02.
Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $200.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $189.65 million. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Frank Klein sold 36,860 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.42, for a total value of $5,433,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,006,987 shares of the company's stock, valued at $148,450,023.54. The trade was a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Peter Beck sold 990,960 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.86, for a total transaction of $82,110,945.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,724,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,868,952.06. This trade represents a 36.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 3,849,294 shares of company stock valued at $362,816,208 in the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RKLB. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Rocket Lab during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rocket Lab by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Rocket Lab in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Rocket Lab
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Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.
Further Reading
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