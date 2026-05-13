Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading Up 5.6% - What's Next?

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) shares rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $127.24 and last traded at $124.15. Approximately 26,329,722 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 23,512,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.56.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on RKLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Rocket Lab from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RKLB

Rocket Lab Trading Up 5.6%

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $75.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.53. The stock has a market cap of $70.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -387.97 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $200.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Rocket Lab's quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Merline Saintil sold 18,126 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,360,175.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 261,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,201.12. This trade represents a 6.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 28,761 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $2,001,477.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 421,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,346,033.41. This represents a 6.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,449 shares of company stock valued at $16,487,233. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Lab

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Lab during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Rocket Lab by 352.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 543 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

Further Reading

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