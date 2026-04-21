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Rocky Brands (RCKY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Rocky Brands logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Rocky Brands will report Q1 2026 results after the market closes on April 28, 2026, with analysts forecasting EPS of $0.375 and revenue of $122.415 million; the company’s earnings call is scheduled for 4:30 PM ET.
  • In the prior quarter (reported Feb. 24) Rocky Brands notably beat expectations, posting $0.94 EPS versus a $0.48 consensus and revenue of $139.72 million, showing solid recent performance.
  • The company recently paid a quarterly dividend of $0.155 (annualized $0.62, ~1.4% yield), while Wall Street’s consensus rating is a Hold with a $42 target and the stock trades near the mid-to-high end of its 52-week range.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Rocky Brands to post earnings of $0.3750 per share and revenue of $122.4150 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.46. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.62%.The business had revenue of $139.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $134.05 million.

Rocky Brands Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ RCKY opened at $43.98 on Tuesday. Rocky Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.66. The stock has a market cap of $331.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Rocky Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Rocky Brands's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.95%.

Institutional Trading of Rocky Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCKY. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 557,502 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 109,012 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the 4th quarter worth $1,148,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 1,153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,803 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 38,468 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,117 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 35,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $1,024,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Rocky Brands from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings cut Rocky Brands from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Read Our Latest Report on RCKY

Rocky Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Brands, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium footwear, apparel and accessories for a diverse range of end-users. The company serves outdoor enthusiasts, hardworking professionals and military personnel under a family of brands that includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango and Xtratuf. Products span hunting and hiking boots, work and safety footwear, western and lifestyle boots, as well as performance socks and outerwear.

Rocky Brands operates multiple production and distribution facilities in North America, with its corporate headquarters located in Nelsonville, Ohio.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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