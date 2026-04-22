Rogers Communication, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of C$0.50 (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI - Get Free Report) TSE: RCI.B declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, July 6th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th.

Rogers Communication has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Rogers Communication has a dividend payout ratio of 40.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rogers Communication to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

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Rogers Communication Stock Performance

NYSE:RCI traded up $4.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.44. 3,790,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company's 50 day moving average price is $37.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.41. Rogers Communication has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.72.

Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI - Get Free Report) TSE: RCI.B last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Rogers Communication had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Rogers Communication's quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rogers Communication will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Communication Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc is a Canadian integrated communications and media company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company provides a broad range of telecommunications services to residential and business customers across Canada, including wireless voice and data services, cable television, high-speed internet, and home phone services. In the enterprise market it offers managed IT, data center and cloud solutions, networking and connectivity services targeted to small businesses, large enterprises and public sector clients.

In addition to connectivity services, Rogers operates a significant media portfolio that includes national and regional television and radio assets, sports broadcasting properties and other content businesses.

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