Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Cut to "Hold" at Zacks Research

Rogers (NYSE:ROG - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ROG. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on Rogers to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Rogers from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $200.00.

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Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rogers

Rogers Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of ROG stock opened at $130.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers has a 12-month low of $61.17 and a 12-month high of $169.00. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $144.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.47.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.50 million. Rogers had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 6.81%.Rogers has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.900-1.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rogers will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rogers news, SVP Brian Keith Larabee sold 830 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.91, for a total transaction of $112,805.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 5,515 shares of the company's stock, valued at $749,543.65. The trade was a 13.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 15.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,276 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 121.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,221 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 51,135 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at $4,345,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company's stock.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation NYSE: ROG is a global technology and materials company specializing in the development and manufacture of engineered materials and components. The company designs and produces a broad portfolio of high-performance elastomeric, foam, silicone, adhesive and thermal management solutions, as well as advanced circuit board laminates. Its products are engineered to meet stringent requirements in areas such as electrical insulation, thermal performance and electromagnetic shielding.

Rogers serves a diverse range of end markets, including automotive, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, consumer electronics and industrial applications.

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