Roivant Sciences (ROIV) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2027 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share and revenue of $1.9970 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Roivant Sciences Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of ROIV opened at $32.87 on Thursday. Roivant Sciences has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.93. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of -54.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Roivant Sciences from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Leerink Partners set a $42.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $33.59.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Roivant Sciences

Insider Buying and Selling at Roivant Sciences

In related news, CEO Eric Venker sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $6,990,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,613,063 shares in the company, valued at $56,376,551.85. This represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa B. Epperly sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $610,245.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,474 shares of the company's stock, valued at $566,376.12. This represents a 51.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,055,913 shares of company stock worth $69,639,633. Insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,259 shares of the company's stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 13,609 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,281,487 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,508,000 after acquiring an additional 512,129 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, VestGen Investment Management acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $743,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women's health.

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