Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citizens Jmp Analyst Says

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Citizens Jmp from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "market outperform" rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp's price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.70% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on Roku in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Roku from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $160.00 price target on Roku and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 price objective on Roku in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Roku from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $148.42.

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Roku Price Performance

NASDAQ ROKU traded down $3.32 on Monday, reaching $140.34. 6,720,840 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,155,612. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 106.06 and a beta of 2.06. Roku has a 12 month low of $77.64 and a 12 month high of $148.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.32.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. Roku had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm's revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 832 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $99,540.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $644,739.96. This trade represents a 13.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 4,376 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $556,889.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 51,099 shares in the company, valued at $6,502,858.74. The trade was a 7.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 706,194 shares of company stock valued at $80,756,499 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.45% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company's stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Roku by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the company's stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 2.6% in the first quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the company's stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Roku by 3.7% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the company's stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Roku this week:

About Roku

Roku, Inc NASDAQ: ROKU is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company's platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku's product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

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