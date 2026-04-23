Roku (ROKU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Roku to post earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $1.2027 billion for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.25. Roku had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 1.87%.The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Roku to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Roku Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $118.34 on Thursday. Roku has a 12 month low of $58.55 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.62 and a beta of 2.00. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $97.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.16.

Insider Activity

In other Roku news, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,250 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $310,602.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,777,779.92. The trade was a 5.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 205,821 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $21,611,205.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,755. The trade was a 94.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 632,182 shares of company stock valued at $67,058,733. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its position in Roku by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 689 shares of the company's stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Roku by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Roku by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Roku by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company's stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Roku

Here are the key news stories impacting Roku this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 13th. Arete Research set a $132.00 price target on Roku and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Roku from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 13th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $128.83.

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Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc NASDAQ: ROKU is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company's platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku's product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

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