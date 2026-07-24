Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.1875.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Rollins from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $46.00 target price on Rollins and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Rollins from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th.

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Rollins Trading Down 9.3%

Rollins stock opened at $39.43 on Friday. Rollins has a 52 week low of $36.59 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.87.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Rollins had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 38.81%. Rollins's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rollins will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Rollins's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.97%.

Key Headlines Impacting Rollins

Here are the key news stories impacting Rollins this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rollins

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROL. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 528.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Rollins by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 740 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc NYSE: ROL is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

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