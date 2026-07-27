Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,447.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RR shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,270 to GBX 1,430 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,530 target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,500 to GBX 1,625 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Helen McCabe sold 1,359 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,303, for a total transaction of £17,707.77. Also, insider Angela Strank bought 2,373 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,255 per share, with a total value of £29,781.15. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,837 shares of company stock worth $3,598,282. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company's stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Up 4.2%

LON:RR opened at GBX 1,415.60 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,343.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,276.85. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 196.45 and a twelve month high of GBX 537.20. The stock has a market cap of £121.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.60, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.20.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services. The Defence segment is involved in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of military aero engines, naval engines, and submarine nuclear power plants, as well as offers aftermarket services.

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