Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Given New GBX 1,270 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,250 to GBX 1,270 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank's price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.12% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,320 to GBX 1,500 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,530 price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,290 to GBX 1,550 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 1,390.20.

Get RR alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RR

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Down 3.1%

RR stock opened at GBX 1,219.80 on Monday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 196.45 and a 52 week high of GBX 537.20. The company has a market capitalization of £104.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.20. The firm's 50-day moving average is GBX 1,228.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,192.78.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 29.55 EPS for the quarter. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 227.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rolls-Royce Holdings plc will post 8.5952 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Wendy Mars bought 152 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,203 per share, with a total value of £1,828.56. Also, insider Angela Strank bought 2,154 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,382 per share, for a total transaction of £29,768.28. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,413 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,997 and sold 134,282 shares valued at $155,299,783. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services. The Defence segment is involved in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of military aero engines, naval engines, and submarine nuclear power plants, as well as offers aftermarket services.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rolls-Royce Holdings plc wasn't on the list.

While Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here