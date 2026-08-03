Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Sets New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.20 and last traded at $20.19, with a volume of 237263 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.84.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RYCEY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RYCEY

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC Trading Up 2.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC during the 1st quarter valued at $1,963,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC during the 4th quarter worth $863,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 68,381 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC in the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company's stock.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc is a UK-based multinational engineering company that designs, manufactures and services power systems for the civil and defence aerospace, marine and energy markets. The company's core activities include the development and production of turbine engines for commercial and military aircraft, propulsion and power systems for naval vessels, and industrial gas turbines for power generation and distributed energy applications. A significant portion of its business is focused on aftermarket support, providing maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services and long-term service agreements to customers worldwide.

In aerospace, Rolls‑Royce is best known for its high-thrust turbofan engines used on widebody and regional aircraft, supported by comprehensive service programs and digital monitoring solutions that optimize engine health and operational availability.

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