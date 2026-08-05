Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.66 EPS

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.66, FiscalAI reports. Root had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 3.58%.The business had revenue of $389.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $395.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Root's conference call:

Profitability remained strong : second-quarter net income rose 15% year over year to $25 million, revenue increased 2% to $389 million, and the net combined ratio improved to 92.1%.

: second-quarter net income rose 15% year over year to $25 million, revenue increased 2% to $389 million, and the net combined ratio improved to 92.1%. Growth moderated as direct-market competition intensified, with gross written premium down 2% year over year and a sequential decline in policies in force. Management said 2026 year-end policies in force could be roughly flat year over year if current conditions persist.

Root is expanding its growth channels, with partnerships and independent agents accounting for approximately 51% of new writings versus 44% a year ago. New Jersey launched in July, bringing Root to 37 states and more than 80% of the addressable population, with a near-national footprint targeted by the end of 2027.

Management expects to launch a new predictive pricing model in the fourth quarter, supported by proprietary data from more than 37 billion driving miles and 900,000 claims. The company believes improved segmentation and AI-enabled automation can strengthen pricing, claims, customer service, and long-term growth.

Root expects to invest approximately $10 million in second-half R&D and cautioned that loss ratios typically rise seasonally in the second half. The 26% second-quarter net expense ratio benefited partly from lower performance-based equity compensation and should not be treated as a normalized run rate.

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Root Stock Up 2.0%

ROOT stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.28. 247,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,565. Root has a 1-year low of $40.91 and a 1-year high of $128.26. The company has a market cap of $954.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $57.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Root

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROOT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Root by 511.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 734 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Root by 237.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,278 shares of the company's stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Root during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Root during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Root by 67.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the company's stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.82% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ROOT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Root from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Root from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Root and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings raised Root from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Root in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Root presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Root

About Root

Root, trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker ROOT, is a Columbus, Ohio–based insurance company that leverages mobile technology and data analytics to offer personalized auto insurance policies. Founded in 2015 by Alex Timm and Dan Manges, Root set out to transform traditional underwriting by focusing on individual driving behavior rather than broad demographic factors.

The company's core product is usage-based auto insurance, delivered through a smartphone app that monitors driving patterns such as speed, braking and phone usage behind the wheel.

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