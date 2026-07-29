Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP) Price Target Raised to $415.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $397.00 to $415.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "underweight" rating on the industrial products company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price points to a potential upside of 2.43% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird set a $480.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $355.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $526.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $468.00.

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Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROP traded up $14.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $405.15. 696,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.76. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $342.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.14. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $305.96 and a fifty-two week high of $564.68.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. The company's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.150-22.300 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 22.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.00, for a total value of $2,322,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,423 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,703. This represents a 46.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John K. Stipancich sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,507,067.70. This represents a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Roper Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,477,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,553,932,000 after buying an additional 1,384,656 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,092,005 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,266,604,000 after purchasing an additional 105,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641,573 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,172,099,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,112,873,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,861,975 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $828,821,000 after buying an additional 184,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company's stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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