Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Hold Rating

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

ROP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $464.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $467.12.

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Roper Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROP opened at $355.90 on Friday. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $305.96 and a 12 month high of $566.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $336.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.76.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 21.12%.The business's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.78 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 195.8% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company's stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

Further Reading

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