Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) (LON:ROSE) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Shares of Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) (LON:ROSE - Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 346.71 and traded as low as GBX 310. Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) shares last traded at GBX 314.42, with a volume of 134,920,547 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROSE. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 4,500 price target on shares of Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 4.70 target price on shares of Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 450 price objective on shares of Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 1,363.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L)

Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of £3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 346.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 342.82.

Insider Transactions at Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L)

In other news, insider Liam Butterworth purchased 31,074 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 321 per share, with a total value of £99,747.54. Also, insider Simon Antony Peckham bought 109,737 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 319 per share, with a total value of £350,061.03. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

About Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L)

Rose Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily explores for and develops oil and gas resources in the United States. The company holds a 75% working interest in Paradox Basin covering an approximately 80,000 net acres located in Utah, the United States. The company was formerly known as VANE Minerals plc and changed its name to Rose Petroleum plc in August 2013. Rose Petroleum plc was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

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