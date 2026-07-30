Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L)'s (ROSE) "Buy" Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) (LON:ROSE - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 475 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.64% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ROSE. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 450 price objective on shares of Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 4,500 target price on shares of Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 1,481.25.

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Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) Price Performance

Shares of ROSE stock opened at GBX 333 on Thursday. Rose Petroleum plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 294 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 395. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 333.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 339.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) news, insider Simon Antony Peckham purchased 109,737 shares of Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 319 per share, with a total value of £350,061.03. Also, insider Liam Butterworth purchased 31,074 shares of Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 321 per share, with a total value of £99,747.54. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

About Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L)

Rose Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily explores for and develops oil and gas resources in the United States. The company holds a 75% working interest in Paradox Basin covering an approximately 80,000 net acres located in Utah, the United States. The company was formerly known as VANE Minerals plc and changed its name to Rose Petroleum plc in August 2013. Rose Petroleum plc was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.

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