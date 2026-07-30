Rosenblatt Securities Cuts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $883.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $1,015.00 to $883.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the social networking company's stock. Rosenblatt Securities' target price points to a potential upside of 50.78% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $800.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. Finally, Arete Research set a $735.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $821.86.

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Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of META stock opened at $585.61 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $603.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $624.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $520.26 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The social networking company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.19 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $60.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $60.22 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 36.93%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 29.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 837 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.85, for a total value of $508,770.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 6,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,376.50. This represents a 11.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 500 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.75, for a total value of $303,875.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,483.25. This trade represents a 12.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 39,325 shares of company stock valued at $23,979,087 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.53% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 17.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 38,735 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,153,161 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $2,902,724,000 after buying an additional 76,730 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.1% in the second quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,048 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $63,573,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.2% during the second quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 22,461 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $13,329,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Meta Platforms News

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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