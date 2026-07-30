Rosenblatt Securities Cuts Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $235.00

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the wireless technology company's stock. Rosenblatt Securities' price objective points to a potential upside of 50.95% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Qualcomm to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Argus set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $226.23.

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Qualcomm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $155.68 on Thursday. Qualcomm has a 12 month low of $121.99 and a 12 month high of $259.92. The stock has a market cap of $164.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.63. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $201.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.02). Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qualcomm will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qualcomm news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,562,240. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 21,529 shares of company stock worth $4,011,441 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Qualcomm during the 4th quarter worth about $2,591,056,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,727,862 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,861,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290,622 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,897,079 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $4,931,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,924 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,645,603 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,163,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 120.1% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,152,866 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $502,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm secured a long-term agreement to become BMW Group’s lead compute-silicon provider for digital cockpits and advanced driver-assistance systems through the next decade. The deal supports growth in automotive and reduces reliance on smartphones. Qualcomm wins BMW chip supply deal

Qualcomm secured a long-term agreement to become BMW Group’s lead compute-silicon provider for digital cockpits and advanced driver-assistance systems through the next decade. The deal supports growth in automotive and reduces reliance on smartphones. Positive Sentiment: The completed all-stock acquisition of Modular adds AI-native software for optimizing generative and agentic AI workloads across edge, cloud and data-center systems, supporting Qualcomm’s broader AI expansion strategy. Qualcomm completes acquisition of Modular

The completed all-stock acquisition of Modular adds AI-native software for optimizing generative and agentic AI workloads across edge, cloud and data-center systems, supporting Qualcomm’s broader AI expansion strategy. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly revenue of $9.95 billion exceeded the $9.69 billion consensus estimate, while automotive growth and continued efforts to diversify beyond handsets provide longer-term support. Qualcomm Q3 highlights

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

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