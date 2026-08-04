Rosenblatt Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Stock

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities' target price points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research raised Stagwell from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stagwell from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Stagwell in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Stagwell from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on Stagwell from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $9.60.

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Stagwell Stock Performance

Stagwell stock opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Stagwell has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $8.91.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $786.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.56 million. Stagwell had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Stagwell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.170 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stagwell will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Stagwell

In other Stagwell news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn purchased 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $117,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,034,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $135,445,741.20. This represents a 0.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stagwell

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 52,193 shares of the company's stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Stagwell by 186.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Stagwell by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,401 shares of the company's stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 195,288 shares of the company's stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Stagwell by 49.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the company's stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stagwell Company Profile

Stagwell Inc is a modern marketing and communications network that partners with global organizations to drive brand growth through data-driven insights and creative solutions. The company operates a diversified portfolio of specialized agencies and technology platforms, offering services that span digital marketing, advertising, public relations, consumer and market research, social media strategy, and commerce consulting. By integrating research, creative, media, and technology under a unified network, Stagwell aims to deliver end-to-end marketing solutions tailored to the evolving needs of clients in sectors such as technology, healthcare, consumer goods, and financial services.

Founded in 2015 by long-time political strategist and pollster Mark Penn, Stagwell has expanded organically and through strategic acquisitions to build capabilities across the marketing value chain.

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