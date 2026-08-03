Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Reaches New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $256.45 and last traded at $256.3910, with a volume of 119413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $251.07.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Ross Stores from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Research raised Ross Stores from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $248.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROST

Ross Stores Trading Up 1.1%

The firm has a market cap of $81.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company's 50 day moving average is $229.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 38.42%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business's revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Ross Stores's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.86%.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 7,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 142 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in Ross Stores by 1,080.0% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 177 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company's stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

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