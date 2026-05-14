Ross Stores (ROST) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 21st. Analysts expect Ross Stores to post earnings of $1.65 per share and revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 21, 2026 at 4:15 PM ET.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ross Stores to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $211.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.45. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $124.49 and a twelve month high of $231.16. The company has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.87.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is an increase from Ross Stores's previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Ross Stores's payout ratio is 26.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an "outperform" rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $214.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $213.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on ROST

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 15,813 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.91, for a total transaction of $3,398,371.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 116,028 shares in the company, valued at $24,935,577.48. The trade was a 11.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Karen Sykes sold 5,506 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,980.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 104,648 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,331,883.20. This trade represents a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 25,756 shares of company stock worth $5,521,004 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 39.9% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 27,875 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,951 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 23.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 35.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Ross Stores by 1.0% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 150,491 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $19,200,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 2.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

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