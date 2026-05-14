Rothschild & Co Redburn Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price raised by Rothschild & Co Redburn from $254.00 to $263.00 in a report released on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the cryptocurrency exchange's stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn's target price suggests a potential upside of 30.91% from the company's current price.

COIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $252.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $288.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $505.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $252.20.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Coinbase Global Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of COIN stock traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $200.90. 1,775,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,542,443. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $191.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a PE ratio of 75.53, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $139.36 and a twelve month high of $444.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($1.55). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 10,020 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 397,171 shares of the company's stock, valued at $79,434,200. This represents a 2.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,990 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,920. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspen Grove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 11.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,516 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $9,515,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 14.7% in the first quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 37.4% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 40,467 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 11,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Coinbase Global

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Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

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