Rothschild & Co Redburn Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price raised by Rothschild & Co Redburn from $254.00 to $263.00 in a report released on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the cryptocurrency exchange's stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn's target price suggests a potential upside of 30.91% from the company's current price.
COIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $252.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $288.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $505.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $252.20.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COIN
Coinbase Global Trading Down 0.4%
Shares of COIN stock traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $200.90. 1,775,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,542,443. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $191.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a PE ratio of 75.53, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $139.36 and a twelve month high of $444.64.
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($1.55). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 10,020 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 397,171 shares of the company's stock, valued at $79,434,200. This represents a 2.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,990 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,920. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspen Grove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 11.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,516 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $9,515,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 14.7% in the first quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 37.4% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 40,467 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 11,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Trending Headlines about Coinbase Global
Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong is publicly backing the CLARITY Act ahead of a Senate markup, and the bill is being described as closer than ever to advancing. A clearer U.S. crypto regulatory framework could improve Coinbase’s long-term operating environment and support trading activity. Coinbase CEO Says CLARITY Is 'Closer Than Ever' — Here's Why Crypto Investors Care
- Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised price targets on Coinbase, including Mizuho and President Capital, signaling that some Wall Street firms see meaningful upside despite the recent earnings miss. Coinbase Global NASDAQ: COIN Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Mizuho
- Positive Sentiment: Coinbase continues expanding beyond trading, including infrastructure and lending initiatives such as x402 batch settlement for AI payments and Solana-backed crypto loans, which could broaden future revenue streams. Coinbase-backed x402 adds batch settlement for AI agent payments
- Neutral Sentiment: Jane Street reportedly increased Coinbase exposure while shifting more heavily into Ethereum, a mixed but still supportive signal for the stock from a major institutional trader. Jane Street Pivots Away from Bitcoin ETFs, Pours $82M into Ethereum Holdings
- Neutral Sentiment: Coinbase’s Ethereum validator report showed strong infrastructure performance, with 99.98% uptime and 4.5 million ETH staked, reinforcing its role in crypto network operations. Coinbase Validators Hit 99.98% Uptime With 4.5M ETH Staked Across 5 Countries
- Negative Sentiment: The biggest drag remains Coinbase’s Q1 earnings miss: revenue fell 30.5% year over year and EPS came in far below expectations, keeping pressure on the stock after the report. COIN Q1 Deep Dive: Product Diversification and AI Strategy Amid Crypto Market Headwinds
- Negative Sentiment: There is still uncertainty around the CLARITY Act, with prediction markets assigning lower odds of passage and banking/labor groups opposing parts of the bill, which tempers optimism on regulatory relief. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Urges Senate To Pass CLARITY Act, But Prediction Markets Are Skeptical
- Negative Sentiment: News that Coinbase became Hyperliquid’s USDC treasury deployer was not enough to offset broader earnings concerns, and the stock was reported weaker around the time of the update. Coinbase (COIN) Stock Slides After Becoming Hyperliquid’s USDC Treasury Deployer
Coinbase Global Company Profile
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Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.
Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.
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