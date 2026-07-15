Roy Twite Purchases 5 Shares of IMI (LON:IMI) Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI - Get Free Report) insider Roy Twite purchased 5 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,826 per share, with a total value of £141.30.

Roy Twite also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 9th, Roy Twite acquired 5 shares of IMI stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,854 per share, with a total value of £142.70.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Roy Twite acquired 6 shares of IMI stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,786 per share, for a total transaction of £167.16.

Get IMI alerts: Sign Up

IMI Stock Performance

Shares of IMI stock traded up GBX 10 on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,872. 565,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,416,103. IMI plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,802.19 and a 1-year high of GBX 3,848. The firm has a market cap of £6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company's 50-day moving average is GBX 2,836.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,764.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,250 price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 3,050 to GBX 3,300 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 2,808.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IMI

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc is a specialist engineering company operating in fluid and motion control markets. We combine our deep engineering knowledge with strong applications expertise to develop solutions for the most acute industry problems. We help our customers become safer, more sustainable and more productive. IMI employs around 10,000 people, has manufacturing facilities in 19 countries and operates a global service network. The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider IMI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IMI wasn't on the list.

While IMI currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here