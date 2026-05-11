Royal Bank Of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:DCH) Stock

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:DCH - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target suggests a potential upside of 43.78% from the company's previous close.

DCH has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Research upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.70 to $7.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings began coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a "sell (d)" rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $10.25.

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American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of DCH stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.96. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,327,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,095,677. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:DCH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.38. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 1.87%.The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter. American Axle & Manufacturing's revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing is a U.S.-based designer, engineer and manufacturer of driveline and drivetrain systems and components for the automotive and light- and heavy-vehicle markets. The company produces a range of mechanical and electromechanical products including axles, driveshafts, differential systems, halfshafts, transmission components, and related sealing and suspension parts. Its product portfolio serves passenger cars, light trucks, commercial vehicles and off-highway applications.

Beyond component manufacturing, the company provides integrated engineering services such as product development, testing and system integration to help vehicle manufacturers meet performance, weight and fuel-economy targets.

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