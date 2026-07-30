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Royal Bank Of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Great-West Lifeco logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Royal Bank of Canada raised its Great-West Lifeco price target to C$91 from C$77 but maintained a “sector perform” rating; the new target implies about 0.93% downside from the reported C$91.85 share price.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive overall, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$93.27. Several firms recently increased their targets, including Jefferies to C$107 and Scotiabank to C$100.
  • Great-West Lifeco reported quarterly earnings of C$1.42 per share on C$8.35 billion in revenue, while insiders sold 119,200 shares worth about C$9.8 million over the last quarter.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$77.00 to C$91.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a "sector perform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.93% from the company's current price.

GWO has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$84.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$93.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock traded up C$1.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$91.85. 353,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$82.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.67. The firm's fifty day moving average price is C$87.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$73.92. Great-West Lifeco has a 1-year low of C$51.60 and a 1-year high of C$93.69.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Great-West Lifeco had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of C$8.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.4525194 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edmund Francis Murphy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.20, for a total transaction of C$3,448,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,784 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$757,180.80. This represents a 81.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Mei Dong sold 39,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.33, for a total transaction of C$3,007,402.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$207,693.93. The trade was a 93.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders sold 119,200 shares of company stock worth $9,821,888 over the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great-West Lifeco is one of the three big Canadian life insurance firms. With just under half of the firm's profit and revenue in Canada, Great-West also operates in the U.S. and Europe. In Canada, Great-West provides both individual and group insurance. In the United States, Great-West operates Putnam Investments and defined-contribution recordkeeping firm Empower Retirement. In 2020, Great-West announced it would acquire Personal Capital and MassMutual's recordkeeping business. In Europe, Great-West offers life insurance, annuities, and reinsurance primarily in the U.K., Ireland, and Germany.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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