Royal Bank Of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.27% from the company's current price.

USB has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $65.30.

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U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $64.59 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $64.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.96.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.07. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 40,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 207,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,813,307. This trade represents a 16.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Venkatachari Dilip sold 34,522 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $1,916,661.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 51,292 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,847,731.84. This trade represents a 40.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 323.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,274 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 36,863 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,411 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 18.9% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,276 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $701,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting U.S. Bancorp

Here are the key news stories impacting U.S. Bancorp this week:

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp NYSE: USB is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

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