Royal Bank Of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Stock

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $411.00 to $421.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the technology company's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price points to a potential upside of 26.31% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WCC. DA Davidson began coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on WESCO International from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings raised WESCO International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stephens upgraded WESCO International from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WESCO International presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $341.22.

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WESCO International Stock Performance

WESCO International stock traded down $3.41 on Thursday, hitting $333.29. The company's stock had a trading volume of 108,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,901. WESCO International has a one year low of $197.96 and a one year high of $377.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $349.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.84.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. WESCO International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.000-17.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other WESCO International news, CFO David S. Schulz sold 31,951 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.44, for a total transaction of $11,516,418.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,767,576.72. The trade was a 29.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 4,445 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.21, for a total transaction of $1,614,468.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,823.78. This trade represents a 21.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,486 shares of company stock worth $51,846,641. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of WESCO International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Point Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 4.5% in the second quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 771 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company's stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in WESCO International by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 106 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in WESCO International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in WESCO International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the technology company's stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a leading global distributor of electrical, industrial, communications and utility products, serving a diverse customer base across maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and construction markets. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products ranging from power distribution and automation solutions to data communications, security systems and lighting controls. Through an extensive branch network, WESCO provides critical components and value‐added services that help organizations streamline operations and improve reliability in their facilities and infrastructure.

In addition to its broad product offering, WESCO delivers advanced supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to optimize inventory levels, reduce downtime and lower overall procurement costs.

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