Royal Bank Of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "sector perform" rating on the bank's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.64% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZION. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Brean Capital started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $63.32.

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View Our Latest Report on Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Price Performance

ZION traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.02. 633,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,875. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $58.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.10. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $66.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $849.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $853.73 million. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 13.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

In other news, EVP Derek Steward sold 769 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $46,493.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,001.22. The trade was a 5.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 4,500 shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.03 per share, with a total value of $265,635.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,317,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,771,611.79. This represents a 0.34% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 55,581 shares of company stock worth $3,498,774 over the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

Here are the key news stories impacting Zions Bancorporation, N.A. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings topped estimates — $1.56 EPS vs. $1.43 consensus, with net earnings of $232M, improved ROE (13.7%) and margin strength; this is the main driver for the stock move. PR Newswire Q1 release

Q1 earnings topped estimates — $1.56 EPS vs. $1.43 consensus, with net earnings of $232M, improved ROE (13.7%) and margin strength; this is the main driver for the stock move. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade/target increase — Robert W. Baird raised its price target to $68 and kept an Outperform rating, implying upside and supporting investor sentiment. Benzinga

Analyst upgrade/target increase — Robert W. Baird raised its price target to $68 and kept an Outperform rating, implying upside and supporting investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage and analysis emphasize underwriting strength and operating performance from the quarter; qualitative takeaways may support longer‑term confidence but are less likely to move the stock immediately. Seeking Alpha: underwriting analysis

Coverage and analysis emphasize underwriting strength and operating performance from the quarter; qualitative takeaways may support longer‑term confidence but are less likely to move the stock immediately. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings materials and the call transcript were posted for investor review (slides and transcript add transparency but are informational). Press release / slide deck Earnings call transcript

Full earnings materials and the call transcript were posted for investor review (slides and transcript add transparency but are informational). Negative Sentiment: Revenue slightly missed consensus ($849M vs. $853.7M) and analysts flagged near‑term NII headwinds that could pressure margin expansion in coming quarters. Zacks: key metrics vs. estimates

Revenue slightly missed consensus ($849M vs. $853.7M) and analysts flagged near‑term NII headwinds that could pressure margin expansion in coming quarters. Negative Sentiment: Some analyst notes highlight short‑term NII pressure even as they keep positive ratings for 2026 operating leverage — this introduces uncertainty around near‑term earnings growth. TipRanks note

About Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is a bank holding company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, offering a full suite of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. Through its primary subsidiary, Zions Bank, the company provides commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management solutions designed to serve the needs of small businesses, middle‐market firms and high‐net‐worth clients. Its service portfolio includes deposit accounts, cash‐management tools, lending products, mortgage origination, treasury services and investment advisory services.

The company's commercial banking segment delivers custom credit and treasury management services, including working capital lines of credit, equipment financing and international trade finance.

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