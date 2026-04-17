Royal Bank Of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Price

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $400.00 to $350.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the software company's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price indicates a potential upside of 39.35% from the company's current price.

ADBE has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. William Blair lowered Adobe from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. DA Davidson set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $340.68.

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Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock opened at $251.17 on Friday. Adobe has a 52-week low of $224.13 and a 52-week high of $422.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm's fifty day moving average is $253.91 and its 200 day moving average is $304.38. The company has a market cap of $101.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.52.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.19. Adobe had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. Adobe's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,382,225.75. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, TrustBank bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Adobe

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Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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