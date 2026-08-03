Royal Bank Of Canada Increases American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target to $37.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $39.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen raised American Homes 4 Rent from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised American Homes 4 Rent from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $36.58.

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American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

AMH traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.22. The stock had a trading volume of 284,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,771. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.08 and a 200 day moving average of $31.34. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.79.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.51 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business's revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.930-1.970 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 2,041 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.53 per share, for a total transaction of $48,024.73. Following the acquisition, the director owned 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,010. This represents a 13.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $117,024. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Vanderbilt University lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 23,385 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.6% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 12,112 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 802 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company's stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

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