Royal Bank Of Canada Increases W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Price Target to $77.00

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $73.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "sector perform" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.22% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on W.P. Carey from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of W.P. Carey from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $79.31.

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W.P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.18. The stock had a trading volume of 448,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,890. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $73.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. W.P. Carey has a 1-year low of $63.08 and a 1-year high of $77.22.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $454.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.64 million. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 36.34%.The business's revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W.P. Carey will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.P. Carey

In other news, CAO Brian H. Zander sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $32,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,882 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,027,268. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.P. Carey

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPC. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in W.P. Carey by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 753,196 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $46,984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in W.P. Carey in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in W.P. Carey by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,164 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in W.P. Carey in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,494,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in W.P. Carey by 73.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,983 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 40,908 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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W.P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey Inc is a diversified net-lease real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant commercial properties. The company structures sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions to provide long-term net lease financing across a variety of asset classes, including industrial facilities, office buildings, retail centers and self-storage facilities. By employing triple net leases, W. P. Carey transfers property operating expenses, taxes and maintenance responsibility to tenants, creating a stable, predictable income stream for investors.

Founded in 1973 by William Polk Carey, the firm has expanded organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

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