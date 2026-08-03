Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Stock Price

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $114.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.36% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Church & Dwight from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore set a $105.00 price target on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $105.00.

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Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded up $1.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.56. 356,448 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,139,206. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.67. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $81.33 and a 52 week high of $106.04. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.47.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 11.96%.Church & Dwight's revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.890 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.740-3.810 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Brian D. Buchert sold 10,160 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $997,102.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,208.04. The trade was a 88.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 5,960 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $565,365.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,440.20. This trade represents a 16.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,680 shares of company stock worth $4,672,190. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walter Public Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $5,721,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 797,733 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,890,000 after acquiring an additional 82,833 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 141,837 shares of the company's stock worth $11,893,000 after purchasing an additional 78,107 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $1,129,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,382,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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