Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Greggs (LON:GRG) Stock Price

Greggs (LON:GRG - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 1,830 to GBX 1,960 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm presently has a "sector perform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price indicates a potential upside of 3.87% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a GBX 1,330 target price on shares of Greggs in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 2,200 price target on shares of Greggs in a report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 1,610 price objective on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Greggs from GBX 2,090 to GBX 2,200 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 1,881.43.

Get Greggs alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Greggs

Greggs Stock Performance

Greggs stock traded down GBX 145 during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,887. The stock had a trading volume of 4,947,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,300,740. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,647.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,622.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.16. The company has a market cap of £1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.15. Greggs has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,407.20 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,046.

Greggs (LON:GRG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 55.10 EPS for the quarter. Greggs had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 5.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Greggs will post 142.3763386 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Richard Smothers bought 1,615 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 17 per share, for a total transaction of £274.55. Insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Greggs

Here are the key news stories impacting Greggs this week:

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs is a leading UK food-on-the-go retailer with more than 2,700 shops nationwide and approximately 33,000 employees across the business. As a food-on-the-go retailer, Greggs specialises in daily fresh shop-made sandwiches, and savouries baked fresh in the shop ovens throughout the day. These are further complemented by popular products and ranges including freshly ground coffee, breakfast, confectionery and evening menu items. Greggs also offers a healthier options range which includes a selection of gluten-free, vegan-friendly and lower calorie products.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Greggs, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Greggs wasn't on the list.

While Greggs currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here