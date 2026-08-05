Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Price

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $65.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the specialty chemicals company's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price indicates a potential upside of 20.76% from the stock's previous close.

LYB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Alembic Global Advisors reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $72.56.

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LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYB stock traded down $1.49 on Wednesday, reaching $59.62. 1,110,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,643,892. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $41.58 and a 1 year high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.02. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.31.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.86. LyondellBasell Industries had a positive return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 1.13%.The business had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,159,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $396,615,000 after buying an additional 4,770,260 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 512.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,093,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $133,941,000 after buying an additional 2,588,636 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5,451.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,457,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $63,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,334 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,971,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $388,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company's stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. NYSE: LYB is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company's integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

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