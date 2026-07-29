Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Polaris (NYSE:PII) Stock Price

Polaris (NYSE:PII - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $65.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "sector perform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.66% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $66.11.

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Polaris Stock Performance

Polaris stock opened at $70.31 on Wednesday. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $77.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.28.

Polaris (NYSE:PII - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $1.21. Polaris had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. Polaris's revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Polaris has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 6,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 65,463,750 shares of the company's stock worth $4,140,582,000 after acquiring an additional 64,428,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Polaris by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,137,866 shares of the company's stock worth $127,554,000 after purchasing an additional 426,482 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,101 shares of the company's stock worth $132,600,000 after purchasing an additional 528,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Polaris by 166.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,929,773 shares of the company's stock worth $122,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,546,260 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,269,000 after purchasing an additional 107,109 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Polaris News

Here are the key news stories impacting Polaris this week:

Positive Sentiment: Polaris reported second-quarter EPS of $1.97 , well above the approximately $0.76–$0.77 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $2.02 billion versus expectations of $1.95 billion. Revenue increased 9.2% year over year, providing the primary catalyst for investor optimism. Polaris tops Q2 earnings and revenue estimates

Polaris reported second-quarter EPS of , well above the approximately $0.76–$0.77 consensus estimate, while revenue reached versus expectations of $1.95 billion. Revenue increased 9.2% year over year, providing the primary catalyst for investor optimism. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its fiscal 2026 outlook to $3.00–$3.10 in EPS and $7.3 billion–$7.5 billion in revenue. The earnings forecast is substantially above the roughly $1.81 analyst consensus cited before the update, suggesting management expects the recovery to continue. Polaris reports strong Q2 and optimistic guidance

The company raised its fiscal 2026 outlook to and $7.3 billion–$7.5 billion in revenue. The earnings forecast is substantially above the roughly $1.81 analyst consensus cited before the update, suggesting management expects the recovery to continue. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted solid demand, particularly for utility off-road vehicles, along with market-share gains and margin expansion. These trends reinforce the view that Polaris is recovering from the recent downturn. Polaris Q2 earnings call highlights

Management highlighted solid demand, particularly for utility off-road vehicles, along with market-share gains and margin expansion. These trends reinforce the view that Polaris is recovering from the recent downturn. Neutral Sentiment: Robert W. Baird raised its price target from $70 to $72 but maintained a Neutral rating. The modest target increase indicates that the earnings improvement is largely reflected in the stock’s valuation. Benzinga analyst update

Robert W. Baird raised its price target from $70 to but maintained a rating. The modest target increase indicates that the earnings improvement is largely reflected in the stock’s valuation. Negative Sentiment: A meaningful portion of the quarter’s margin improvement came from a one-time tariff refund, while ongoing tariffs could pressure profitability. Recreational demand also remains volatile, creating execution risk for the upgraded outlook. Polaris rallies after demand and tariff refunds boost results

About Polaris

Polaris Inc, founded in 1954 and headquartered in Medina, Minnesota, is a diversified manufacturer of powersports vehicles and related products. Initially gaining prominence with its snowmobiles, Polaris expanded its portfolio over the decades to include all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-side off-road vehicles, and motorcycles. The company's legacy in recreational and utility vehicle innovation stems from early engineering breakthroughs that established Polaris as a leading name in off-road mobility.

Today, Polaris offers a broad range of products under well-known brands such as Polaris RANGER and POLARIS SPORTSMAN for utility and recreation markets, Slingshot three-wheel roadsters for on-road enthusiasts, and the Indian Motorcycle brand for premium two-wheeled touring and cruiser segments.

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