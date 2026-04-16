Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Stock Price

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a "sector perform" rating on the specialty chemicals company's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.62% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PPG. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down from $132.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $120.50.

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PPG Industries Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $112.66 on Thursday. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $93.39 and a fifty-two week high of $133.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.40 and a 200 day moving average of $106.84.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. PPG Industries's revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 3,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total transaction of $447,848.34. Following the sale, the vice president owned 15,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,025.01. This represents a 18.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chancey E. Hagerty sold 2,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total value of $260,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 8,477 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $979,856.43. This represents a 20.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,647,371. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 250 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG's product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

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